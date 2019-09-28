Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Boosted Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 7,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 18,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 1.35M shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,000 were accumulated by Sit Associate. Fjarde Ap invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 300 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.08% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Sei Invs has 161,797 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 881,322 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Navellier Associate Inc stated it has 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Sumitomo Life invested in 15,611 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,366 shares. 3.62M were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited. 206,474 were reported by Pnc Svcs Gp. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 49,261 shares stake. 118,669 were reported by Asset Management One.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Apollo, Matt Nord, David Sambur, Wells Fargo, Sagewind, Balance Point, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AMETEK to Acquire Gatan from Roper Technologies – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ametek buys Roper Technologies’ electron microscope unit for $925M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 66,558 shares to 46,495 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 18,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,711 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,075 shares to 411,801 shares, valued at $11.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.