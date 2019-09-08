Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Nli International Has Decreased Its Stake; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Rothschild Asset Management Cut Position by $1.31 Million

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 10,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 128,830 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, down from 139,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 1.66M shares traded or 36.66% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 12,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 841,909 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.48 million, down from 854,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,340 shares to 142,430 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 62,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $224.37 million for 22.10 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93 million for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.