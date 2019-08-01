Ametek New (AME) Shareholder National Pension Service Lifted Its Holding by $940,212 as Stock Rose; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Boosted Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Value Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 12.48 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

National Pension Service increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 11,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 281,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 270,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 767,597 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests Incorporated has invested 1.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stellar Management Ltd Liability Com owns 9,828 shares. Waddell And Reed reported 2.74 million shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 31,236 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 171,268 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invs Ltd Company invested in 1.06% or 1.44 million shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 862,002 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Architects Incorporated owns 7,970 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 63,042 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Llc has 1.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,696 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 10,842 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,075 shares to 4,816 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.