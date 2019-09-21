Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered Position by $403,200 as Stock Value Rose; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding Has Upped by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 541.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 5,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 6,030 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 4,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 8,970 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $815,000, down from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 2.18 million shares traded or 74.20% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,900 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. 20,101 are held by Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech reported 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 15,459 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 991,772 shares stake. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Llc reported 1,800 shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 765 shares. 393,345 are owned by Mackenzie Corp. Burke & Herbert Bancshares invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Montag A Assocs Inc holds 565 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru has 4,209 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stifel Fincl invested in 0.1% or 86,502 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested in 17,522 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 133 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 72,890 shares to 144,785 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,661 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 22, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur holds 7,579 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Inc reported 19,261 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,970 shares. Boston Prns owns 4.31M shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0.18% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 465 shares. Private Tru Na, Ohio-based fund reported 4,641 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,313 shares stake. Moreover, Pension Ser has 0.09% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 306,242 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 3,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 539,731 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Polar Asset Prns has invested 0.49% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Mairs holds 0% or 2,700 shares.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SkyBitz Launches New Wireless Door Sensor for Advanced Asset Security with Real-Time Notifications – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.