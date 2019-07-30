Ametek New (AME) Position Lifted by Marsico Capital Management Llc; As Kimberly (KMB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut Its Stake by $495,075

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 16,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,491 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 70,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 1.13 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.31 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

