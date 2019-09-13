Ametek New (AME) Holding Has Lifted by Roundview Capital Llc; Adirondack Research & Management Upped Its Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Stake

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 9,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 1.60 million shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 16,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 40,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $660.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 136,751 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 218 shares to 742 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clarus Corp New by 163,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,692 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold SCHN shares while 47 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 3.38% more from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 9,055 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.05% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). The Oregon-based Orca Investment has invested 1.61% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 26,077 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). 49,745 were accumulated by Van Eck Assoc. Legal General Public Ltd Com reported 13,310 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 155,050 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.03% or 93,311 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). 38,785 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.02% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 25,166 shares.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) Stock Moves 0.8%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Huami Corporation (HMI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: HUM, CNA, POOL, SCHN, MYE – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $444.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,751 shares to 38,170 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,100 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).