Ametek New (AME) Holding Has Lifted by Marietta Investment Partners Llc; Veeva Systems (VEEV) Market Valuation Rose While Exchange Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 820,166 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 68.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 17,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,865 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 24,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 1.38 million shares traded or 17.94% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares to 27,258 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,370 shares, and cut its stake in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 537,537 shares stake. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id has invested 4.21% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 100 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Arizona State Retirement owns 76,598 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 156,735 shares. Regions Financial reported 11,981 shares. 5,256 are held by First Citizens Bank Trust. C M Bidwell And Associate holds 0.62% or 7,485 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.14% or 543,787 shares. Brinker invested in 7,742 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 88,514 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 7,454 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 5,585 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 112.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. $189,955 worth of stock was sold by Faddis Jonathan on Monday, February 4.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 16,257 shares to 30,588 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Materials Etf (VAW) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).