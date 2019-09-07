Ametek New (AME) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As First American Finl (FAF) Stock Rose, Copeland Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $793,305

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First American Finl (FAF) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 121,620 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 106,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First American Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 696,094 shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 71.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 627,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 254,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 881,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 1.66M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corp. â€“ FAF – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) on Behalf of First American Stockholders and Encourages First American Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First American Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:FAF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR FAF, ZUO, AND SAIL: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors In FAF, ZUO, and SAIL to the Firmâ€™s Investigation of Potential Claims, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.