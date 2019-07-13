Ametek New (AME) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $315,700; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Market Valuation Rose While Rk Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 410,532 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,837 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 77,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 1.14M shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.68 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Llc reported 88,514 shares. 11,981 are held by Regions Fincl. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 790,944 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 8 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Carderock Capital reported 1.44% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 42,711 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 0.09% or 1,260 shares. 51,849 are owned by Dudley & Shanley Inc. Nordea invested in 0.01% or 78,021 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 3,701 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 396,107 shares in its portfolio. 93,220 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Scopus Asset Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 632,761 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability owns 57,789 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2,740 shares to 11,256 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. 3,110 shares were bought by KLAUDER PAUL, worth $154,909 on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $122.10 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.