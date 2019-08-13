Ametek New (AME) Holder Cipher Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.46 Million as Stock Rose; United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Raised Holding

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 11,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 23,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.02. About 2.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 17,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 61,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 79,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 733,914 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush &, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,927 shares. Aperio Llc holds 425,638 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma invested in 0.4% or 23,230 shares. 4,649 are held by Provident Tru Co. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.21 million shares. Telemus Capital reported 11,553 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 17,214 shares. 15,655 are held by Css Limited Liability Corporation Il. Tarbox Family Office owns 313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 2,549 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 2.06 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Colony Grp Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,523 shares. Fagan Associate holds 32,937 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). New York-based Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.68% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 43,204 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Citizens Financial Bank holds 5,256 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.84% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.61 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.04% stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc invested in 247,000 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 0.01% or 27,979 shares. Toth Advisory Corp reported 0% stake. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 114,671 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Liability Company owns 2,630 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Financial Ser Corporation stated it has 0.05% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% stake.

