Ametek New (AME) Holder Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stock Value Declined, Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $4.04 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 789,240 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 37,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 552,544 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.85 million, down from 590,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 999,643 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 23,110 shares to 47,920 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.36M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.