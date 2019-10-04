AMETEK Inc. (AME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)

We are contrasting AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK Inc. 88 3.13 224.90M 3.41 26.30 Tecogen Inc. 3 0.00 19.59M -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see AMETEK Inc. and Tecogen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK Inc. 256,267,092.07% 18.3% 9.5% Tecogen Inc. 748,052,543.15% -30.8% -18.7%

Volatility and Risk

AMETEK Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tecogen Inc.’s 91.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMETEK Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3. Competitively, Tecogen Inc. has 2.5 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tecogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AMETEK Inc. and Tecogen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tecogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMETEK Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.01% and an $91.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMETEK Inc. and Tecogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.6% and 16.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of AMETEK Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.88% of Tecogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36% Tecogen Inc. -3.86% -9.24% -16.41% -17.97% -4.65% -10.74%

For the past year AMETEK Inc. has 32.36% stronger performance while Tecogen Inc. has -10.74% weaker performance.

Summary

AMETEK Inc. beats Tecogen Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.