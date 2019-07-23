AMETEK Inc. (AME) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Comparing side by side

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK Inc. 82 4.07 N/A 3.41 25.17 The ExOne Company 9 2.08 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see AMETEK Inc. and The ExOne Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AMETEK Inc. and The ExOne Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5% The ExOne Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

AMETEK Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The ExOne Company has a 3.74 beta and it is 274.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMETEK Inc. Its rival The ExOne Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1 respectively. The ExOne Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AMETEK Inc. and The ExOne Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The ExOne Company 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.44% for AMETEK Inc. with consensus price target of $89.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of AMETEK Inc. shares and 25.2% of The ExOne Company shares. Insiders held 0.4% of AMETEK Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are The ExOne Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMETEK Inc. 0.33% 0.18% 8.89% 15.2% 15.52% 26.69% The ExOne Company 3.65% -1.2% -24.56% -12.82% 22.47% 24.32%

For the past year AMETEK Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The ExOne Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AMETEK Inc. beats The ExOne Company.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.