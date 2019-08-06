AMETEK Inc. (AME) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) Comparing side by side

Since AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK Inc. 84 3.87 N/A 3.41 26.30 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 12 0.20 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AMETEK Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AMETEK Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

AMETEK Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

AMETEK Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Briggs & Stratton Corporation are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. AMETEK Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AMETEK Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AMETEK Inc.’s upside potential is 6.92% at a $91.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.6% of AMETEK Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of AMETEK Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14%

For the past year AMETEK Inc. has 32.36% stronger performance while Briggs & Stratton Corporation has -27.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors AMETEK Inc. beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.