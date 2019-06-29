AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Analysts See $1.03 EPS; Wallington Asset Management Boosted W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Stake

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $1.03 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 24.10% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. AME’s profit would be $234.68 million giving it 22.05 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, AMETEK, Inc.’s analysts see 3.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 4.91 million shares traded or 360.43% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.70 billion. The Company’s Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. It has a 26.33 P/E ratio. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMETEK, Inc. shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 3.07 million shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,630 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 167,156 shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 100,564 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has 2,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 254,400 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 23.73 million shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc invested in 41,620 shares. Moreover, Diversified has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 4,025 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 167,189 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Ltd, a Maine-based fund reported 29,754 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability has 4,441 shares. 84,477 were accumulated by Raymond James Svcs Inc. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Marecic Thomas C sold $1.35 million.