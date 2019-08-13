Ametek (AME) to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019; Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) SI Increased By 31.05%

Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AME) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Ametek Inc’s current price of $85.04 translates into 0.16% yield. Ametek Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 733,914 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) had an increase of 31.05% in short interest. TNXP’s SI was 534,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31.05% from 407,700 shares previously. With 369,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s short sellers to cover TNXP’s short positions. The SI to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s float is 23.03%. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.0171 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4429. About 143,578 shares traded. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has declined 95.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TNXP News: 01/05/2018 – TONIX GETS IND CLEARANCE BY FDA FOR TNX-102 SL; 14/05/2018 – TONIX SEES INTERIM PHASE 3 HONOR STUDY OF TONMYA FOR PTSD IN 3Q; 14/05/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 03/04/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS ACHIEVES 50 PERCENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF FDA-DESIGNATED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY TONMYA® (CYCLOBENZAPRINE HCL SUBLINGUAL TABLETS) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PTSD; 21/03/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio for TNX-102 SL; 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cycloben; 11/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.88; 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cyclobenzaprine HCI Sublingual Tablets) for the Treatment of PTSD; 03/04/2018 – TNXP SEES TOPLINE DATA FOR TONMYA PHASE 3 IN 4Q 2018

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. The company has market cap of $2.81 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder , which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.42 billion. The Company’s Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. It has a 23.89 P/E ratio. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; and power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power systems, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMETEK, Inc. shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 0.07% or 195,751 shares. Toth Advisory owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,341 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.31% or 7,076 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, a Japan-based fund reported 15,445 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.23% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 66,241 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 12,200 shares. Cim Limited Co invested 0.24% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 27,923 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 243 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 7,681 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has 0.3% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Mycio Wealth Prns invested in 10,368 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.18% or 145,500 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating.