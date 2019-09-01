Ametek (AME) to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019; Citadel Advisors Has Raised Viacom New (Call) (VIAB) Stake

Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AME) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Ametek Inc’s current price of $85.93 translates into 0.16% yield. Ametek Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 999,643 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Viacom Inc New (Call) (VIAB) stake by 19.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 36,200 shares as Viacom Inc New (Call) (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 219,700 shares with $6.17M value, up from 183,500 last quarter. Viacom Inc New (Call) now has $10.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 02/05/2018 – Viacom Alleged To Have Covered Up A Rape By Late Executive Brad Grey: The Hollywood Reporter — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control, needs court approval; 14/05/2018 – BET Her and Bumble Present the 8th Annual WEEN Awards Hosted by Amanda Seales on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

More recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMETEK, Inc. shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cipher Cap Lp reported 61,550 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 27,406 shares. Westfield Cap Management Co Limited Partnership holds 1.32% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 9,117 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.1% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 37,345 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group L P holds 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 24,702 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 15.21 million shares. The Virginia-based Davenport Ltd has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 15,489 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 152,054 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.37% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 29,407 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 7,076 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 102,611 shares.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.17 billion. The Company’s Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. It has a 24.14 P/E ratio. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; and power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power systems, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc has $9700 highest and $8600 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 6.68% above currents $85.93 stock price. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 36.11% above currents $24.98 stock price. Viacom had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, March 29. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Thursday, May 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy”.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Discovery Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 197,400 shares to 503,300 valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 84,829 shares and now owns 41,771 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Call) (SKYY) was reduced too.