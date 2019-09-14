Ametek (AME) Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Howe & Rusling Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 8,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 43,424 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, down from 51,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 755,410 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 81.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 18,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 40,787 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 22,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.21 million shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,600 shares to 463,107 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Numerixs Inv Tech holds 300 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 4.36% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 531,681 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust And Trust reported 10,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 32,544 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 740,493 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 0.1% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 6,404 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 231,741 shares. Haverford Company reported 4,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Veritable LP invested in 10,977 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63 million for 22.45 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,154 shares. 108,892 were accumulated by Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 216,386 are held by Suntrust Banks. Kbc Nv holds 0.55% or 1.17M shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.12% or 249,236 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 288,412 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 87,350 shares. 51,108 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Valley Advisers owns 503 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 23,133 were reported by Cap Investment Advsrs. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.47% or 476,656 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 239,039 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,626 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 844,793 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $578.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26,117 shares to 288,628 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,320 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

