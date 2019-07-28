Ametek (AME) Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Boosted Position by $1.50 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Declined While Leavell Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $441,477

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 15,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,849 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 1.50 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,194 shares to 153,461 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,597 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc owns 208,097 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas accumulated 128,830 shares. Charter Tru Company has 3,301 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Snyder Capital Limited Partnership holds 253,210 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.3% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 1.23M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Marvin And Palmer Associates, Delaware-based fund reported 43,860 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 55,869 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% stake. Ativo Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,800 shares. Andra Ap reported 54,800 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 5,585 shares. Estabrook Cap reported 3,750 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 273,412 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Etftrends.com published the news titled: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” on July 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares to 75,981 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.