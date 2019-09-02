Ametek (AME) Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Upped Its Holding; As Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK) Share Price Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 18,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.71 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 1.05 million shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 73,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 3.05M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 26/03/2018 – BNY Mellon AMNA names new head of investment strategy; 27/03/2018 – BNY Mellon to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 10; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 88LP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 08/03/2018 – BNY SAYS ETF ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT THE RIGHT PATH FOR COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 26%; 16/04/2018 – 37XI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

