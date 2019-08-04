Ametek (AME) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $2.88 Million as Valuation Rose; Glynn Capital Management Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $3.62 Million

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 35,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 253,210 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, up from 218,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.66 million shares traded or 39.49% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 27/03/2018 – Hedge Funds to Watch for Facebook Fallout: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa; 22/03/2018 – However, Walden isn’t necessarily championing tough regulation of Facebook and the industry; 23/05/2018 – Politicians are seeking answers from Facebook after it was revealed that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – Facebook leak earns ‘dislikes’ across Asia; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power â€” and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 19/03/2018 – Facebook regulatory risk is higher after big data leak, says analyst; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at U.S. Senate hearing

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares to 180,276 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 89,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,396 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,750 were accumulated by Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Company. 86,700 were accumulated by Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsec Financial Mgmt invested in 0.51% or 47,879 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 372,146 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Ltd Company has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 45,969 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co holds 9,691 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel, California-based fund reported 16,425 shares. Garde Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 3,794 shares. Personal Cap accumulated 259,660 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 602,597 shares. 1,904 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. Narwhal Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.57% or 15,678 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 91,565 shares to 830,663 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Inc. (NYSE:TDY) by 18,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,766 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.