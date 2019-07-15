Ametek (AME) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Increased Stake by $990,232; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Parthenon Has Decreased Stake

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 289,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 766,036 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 12,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,745 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 177,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 814,097 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. Shares for $3.62 million were sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru accumulated 2,590 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 149,111 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies owns 0.27% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 14,523 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 44,597 shares. Moreover, Cwm has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1,871 shares. Moreover, Wade G W & has 1.36% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, John G Ullman & Associate has 0.06% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Central State Bank Tru Comm reported 2,442 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Aperio Grp Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 449,727 shares. Comerica Bank reported 0.06% stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com reported 222 shares stake. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.16% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Paychex’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Share Price Gain of 101%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex Ends Fiscal 2019 On A Strong Note, But Will It Sustain Momentum In Fiscal 2020? – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 88,514 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 287,937 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 167,156 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 9.36M shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,681 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 43,102 shares. Strs Ohio owns 324,212 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 63,504 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Papp L Roy Associate holds 0.62% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 41,620 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Com invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 2,172 shares.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ametek: Risks Outweigh Reward At Current Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2016, also Etftrends.com with their article: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ametek: Excellent Fundamentals, High Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Gabelli Asset Fund 1st Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,888 shares to 113,343 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 16,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,454 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.