Ametek (AME) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Raised Position by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Rose; Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Boosted Stake by $1.12 Million as Valuation Rose

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 18,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.71M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 733,914 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 473.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 56,552 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 391,024 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,552 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,344 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Japan-based Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Amica Retiree Medical has 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Intact Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.79% or 59,130 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 68,904 shares. United Advisers Lc holds 0% or 1,848 shares. Conning reported 3,891 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs Inc has 12,345 shares. Peoples Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma owns 0.04% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 695,879 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 18,835 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,732 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 29,625 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 48,245 shares to 21,660 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 23,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,624 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

