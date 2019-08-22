Ames National Corporation (ATLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 4.65 N/A 1.85 14.75 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.17 N/A 3.98 12.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ames National Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ames National Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ames National Corporation has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Ames National Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year Ames National Corporation was more bullish than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ames National Corporation.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.