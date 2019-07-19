Ames National Corporation (ATLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Both Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 5.02 N/A 1.85 15.43 Emclaire Financial Corp 31 3.30 N/A 1.40 22.19

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Emclaire Financial Corp appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ames National Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ames National Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ames National Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ames National Corporation has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Emclaire Financial Corp has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ames National Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 6.4% respectively. 0.1% are Ames National Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 16.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation 1.53% 6.84% 12.43% 5.81% 1.71% 12.43% Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18%

For the past year Ames National Corporation was more bullish than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ames National Corporation beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.