Ames National Corporation (ATLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Both Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 4.64 N/A 1.85 14.75 Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 1.99 N/A 1.08 19.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ames National Corporation and Customers Bancorp Inc. Customers Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ames National Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ames National Corporation and Customers Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.57 beta indicates that Ames National Corporation is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ames National Corporation and Customers Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 63.40% and its consensus price target is $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ames National Corporation and Customers Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 82.2%. Ames National Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3%

For the past year Ames National Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ames National Corporation beats Customers Bancorp Inc.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.