Ames National Corporation (ATLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 0.00 9.08M 1.85 14.75 CB Financial Services Inc. 26 1.28 5.00M 1.58 15.45

Demonstrates Ames National Corporation and CB Financial Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CB Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ames National Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 33,394,630.38% 10% 1.2% CB Financial Services Inc. 19,584,802.19% 6.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ames National Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Competitively, CB Financial Services Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ames National Corporation and CB Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 27.9% respectively. Ames National Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53%

For the past year Ames National Corporation had bullish trend while CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors CB Financial Services Inc.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.