Ames National Corporation (ATLO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Ames National Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ames National Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ames National Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10.00% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ames National Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation N/A 27 14.75 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Ames National Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Ames National Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ames National Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ames National Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Ames National Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Ames National Corporation has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ames National Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ames National Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ames National Corporation’s competitors beat Ames National Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.