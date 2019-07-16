Ames National Corporation (ATLO) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Comparison side by side

Since Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 4.92 N/A 1.85 15.43 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.33 N/A 1.33 12.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Horizon Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ames National Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ames National Corporation’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Horizon Bancorp Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ames National Corporation and Horizon Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 48.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Ames National Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation 1.53% 6.84% 12.43% 5.81% 1.71% 12.43% Horizon Bancorp Inc. -2.33% 1.18% -3.25% -4.55% -17.15% 3.68%

For the past year Ames National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats Horizon Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 7 factors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.