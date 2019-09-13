Ames National Corporation (ATLO) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Comparison side by side

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 5.05 N/A 1.85 14.75 Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.64 N/A 5.10 16.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ames National Corporation and Century Bancorp Inc. Century Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Ames National Corporation is presently more affordable than Century Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ames National Corporation and Century Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ames National Corporation’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares and 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares. 0.1% are Ames National Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Century Bancorp Inc. has 69.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65%

For the past year Ames National Corporation was less bullish than Century Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ames National Corporation.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.