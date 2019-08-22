Ames National Corporation (ATLO) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Comparison side by side

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 4.69 N/A 1.85 14.75 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 2.83 N/A 1.62 11.25

In table 1 we can see Ames National Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 1st Constitution Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ames National Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Ames National Corporation has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 0.2 beta and it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ames National Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively 1st Constitution Bancorp has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 26.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Ames National Corporation shares. Competitively, 5.9% are 1st Constitution Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63%

For the past year Ames National Corporation had bullish trend while 1st Constitution Bancorp had bearish trend.

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.