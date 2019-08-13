Ames National (ATLO)’s President John Nelson Made a Purchase of 765 Shares of the Company; Polygon Management LTD Raised By $444,598 Its National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holding

Polygon Management Ltd increased National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polygon Management Ltd acquired 63,514 shares as National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Polygon Management Ltd holds 1.60 million shares with $11.26 million value, up from 1.53 million last quarter. National Cinemedia Inc now has $541.72M valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 97,327 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI)

Yesterday, the President of Ames National Corp, Mr. John Nelson, acquired 765 shares, amounting to $20,009 U.S Dollars, based on a stock price of $26.2 per share. The legal 4F filing was revealed on 13-08-2019 with the SEC and is now ready for review here. Currently, John Nelson owns 7,281 shares which are equivalent to roughly 0.08% of the company’s market cap.

More recent Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ames National Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATLO) 3.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,466 activity. 100 shares were bought by MCGILL STEPHEN C, worth $2,640 on Thursday, August 8. PIERSCHBACHER JOHN L bought $32,813 worth of stock. The insider Hagan Patrick G bought $4,013.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding firm that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company has market cap of $244.97 million. The firm offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 1,038 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National CineMedia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Allakos, Cardinal Health, Mosaic – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia launches high-end advertiser effort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

