Ames National (ATLO) Stock Value Declined While Stadium Capital Management Increased by $772,929 Its Position; Braun Stacey Associates Has Boosted Kimberly Clark Com (KMB) Stake by $6.42 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1,880 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 52,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 124,719 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45M, up from 72,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 3.31M shares traded or 101.03% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation invested in 0.11% or 3,320 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 4,605 shares. Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Putnam Invests Lc invested in 0% or 9,539 shares. Beutel Goodman invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc reported 15,561 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc accumulated 0.03% or 1,124 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 255,260 shares. 22,628 are held by Tradition Cap Ltd Company. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Violich Capital Management owns 29,274 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 20,943 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.2% or 15,948 shares. Cap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.92% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Brave Asset Management stated it has 6,738 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 30,410 shares to 76,527 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,757 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $62,087 activity. The insider NELSON JOHN PATRICK bought $20,009. $2,612 worth of Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) was bought by MCGILL STEPHEN C. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $4,013 was made by Hagan Patrick G on Friday, August 2.

