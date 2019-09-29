Ames National (ATLO) Stock Price Declined While Stadium Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Perritt Capital Management Lowered Its First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stake by $394,800

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 144,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 163,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 13,787 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 16,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 73,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 56,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 7,322 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21,110 activity.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.28M for 10.29 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold INBK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 7.01 million shares or 1.82% more from 6.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res reported 206,800 shares. Signia Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.89% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Qs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 19,557 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 9,390 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 118,398 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 1,679 shares. Connors Investor Service holds 0.32% or 112,277 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 18,496 shares. Moreover, Banc Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Mufg Americas holds 1,800 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Sei Investments has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp To Acquire SBA Group For Business Loan Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Internet Bank Breaks Ground on New Headquarters in Downtown Fishers – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Internet Bancorp: A New 6.00% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Baby Bond IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bank Promotes Maris Kancs to Lead Single Tenant Lease Financing Team – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bank Promotes Mike Upton – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:GENC) by 24,678 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $62,087 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $4,013 was made by Hagan Patrick G on Friday, August 2. Another trade for 765 shares valued at $20,009 was bought by NELSON JOHN PATRICK. On Friday, August 9 PIERSCHBACHER JOHN L bought $32,813 worth of Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) or 1,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold ATLO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.19 million shares or 0.30% more from 2.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 2,444 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 84,306 shares. 136 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 5,907 shares. Blackrock owns 571,383 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Stadium Cap Mgmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 73,736 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 3,161 shares stake. Legal & General Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 1,452 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 725 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 9,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 5,268 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 16,310 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Secret OTC List – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ames National Corporation goes ex-dividend today – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Ames National Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATLO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Banks From The Walker’s Manual Of Unlisted Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2016.