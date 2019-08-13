Ames National (ATLO) Stake Has Upped by Stadium Capital Management Llc; Marathon Oil (MRO) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 76 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 107,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 345,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 237,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 234,237 shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 94,300 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 38,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement reported 616,821 shares. Asset holds 63,829 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.05% or 1.24M shares. Amp invested in 595,868 shares. Pennsylvania reported 9,590 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 2,988 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 333,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 6.36M shares stake. Leavell Investment Management holds 0.04% or 20,022 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs invested in 61,896 shares. Us State Bank De invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,466 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,640 was bought by MCGILL STEPHEN C. PIERSCHBACHER JOHN L had bought 1,250 shares worth $32,813 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold ATLO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 565,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern holds 103,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stadium Lc has invested 0.83% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Ameritas Inv has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). American Int Gp, New York-based fund reported 5,492 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 1,801 shares. State Street accumulated 176,351 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 2,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 12,347 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 1,452 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Company reported 112 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 108,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

