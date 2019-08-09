Ames National (ATLO) Stake Has Upped by Stadium Capital Management Llc; Eam Investors Trimmed Its Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) by $816,180 as Valuation Rose

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 54,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 82,417 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 136,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 798,944 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 5,800 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,013 activity.

More recent Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Ames National Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATLO) 3.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ATLO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,327 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Morgan Stanley reported 5,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 9,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 15,746 shares in its portfolio. International Grp Inc has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 2,311 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 141,726 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 10,619 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kratos Awarded $15 Million Task Order to Continue Training Support to Royal Saudi Naval Forces – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of AeroVironment Soared Higher on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos (KTOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.