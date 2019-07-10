Ames National (ATLO) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $772,929; Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered by $456,750 Its Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 697 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has risen 1.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,575 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, down from 51,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $270.68. About 861,474 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59

More notable recent Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Secret OTC List – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Banks From The Walker’s Manual Of Unlisted Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Ames National Corporation (ATLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 30, 2014 – NASDAQ” on January 29, 2014. More interesting news about Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auburn National Bank: Beaten Down But A Decent Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold ATLO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 13,488 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% or 141,726 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 57,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). 71,045 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,070 shares. Us Bank De reported 14,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 2,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0% or 3,023 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Northern Tru Corp reported 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 91,297 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,128 shares to 21,594 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LII, INTU, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.