Ames National (ATLO) Holder Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $772,929; Inverness Counsel Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 4,325 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has risen 1.71% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO)

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 16,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.25 million, down from 217,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 14.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ATLO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadium Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 56,855 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 16,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 141,726 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 103,525 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Geode Management Ltd Liability Co holds 71,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Int Grp invested in 0% or 5,492 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 10,327 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 13,488 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 112 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 3,023 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 6,413 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Llc has invested 0.26% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.69% or 202,932 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.45% or 2,686 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd Co holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 272,952 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 1.18% or 81,471 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel has 96,827 shares. Ami Inv Management invested in 0.39% or 3,899 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc owns 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,600 shares. 13,500 were accumulated by Opus Invest Mgmt. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 101.00 million shares. 3,426 are owned by Keating Counselors. Moreover, Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,772 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Flow Traders Us Lc stated it has 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 54,000 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,493 shares to 178,663 shares, valued at $29.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 178,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.