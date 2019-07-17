Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Share Price Rose While Novare Capital Management Trimmed Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Wealth Architects Has Lowered Its Holding

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 36,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 1.09M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advisors Llc reported 46,550 shares stake. Karpus Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Robecosam Ag holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,424 shares. Polen Cap Mngmt holds 9.36% or 15.18 million shares in its portfolio. Sands Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1,704 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 2.46% or 61,395 shares. Lyon Street Llc reported 7,572 shares. Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 5.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Company stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company owns 3,730 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 4.60M shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 0.76% or 77,897 shares. Bangor Bank accumulated 27,649 shares or 0.61% of the stock. National Asset has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,909 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DXC & Microsoft Strengthen Deal for Digital Transformation – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Microsoft Continue to Trudge Higher When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Teams Has 13 Million Daily Users. That’s Bad News for Slack – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas Ltd Partnership holds 11,179 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 303,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 5,876 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs has 0.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 11,409 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 1.46% or 53,061 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management accumulated 89,823 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 83,726 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 1.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 87,785 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,274 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 8,475 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 36,245 shares. Argent Trust owns 4,367 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looking For Value In REITdom – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “REIT Priam Properties sets terms for $171 million IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. Another trade for 3,050 shares valued at $526,760 was made by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 7,243 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.