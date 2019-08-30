Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Share Price Rose While Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Value Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $42.66 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 25,991 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, down from 30,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $230.2. About 442,851 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 490,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.96 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 359,380 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,649 shares to 305,207 shares, valued at $33.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 103,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,584 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings.

