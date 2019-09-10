Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Holder Novare Capital Management Decreased Position by $786,227 as Share Price Rose; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 36,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 2.83M shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,934 were reported by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Co. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Com reported 1,557 shares stake. Wilkins Counsel reported 29,545 shares. Capital Ca holds 14,356 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership invested in 0.36% or 55,882 shares. Motco stated it has 2,398 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mechanics Bank Trust Department, California-based fund reported 4,610 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,455 shares. Counselors holds 43,673 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 664,680 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 2,700 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 49,870 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 46,920 shares stake. Reliance Communications Of Delaware owns 8,564 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S P D R (SPY) by 9,180 shares to 103,761 shares, valued at $29.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,001 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In Property Through Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $744.43M for 14.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares to 180,925 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg reported 487,174 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Waverton Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 15,405 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp reported 150,000 shares. Tt Int stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tremblant Capital Gp holds 4.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 991,045 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 19,715 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability holds 563 shares. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 0.07% or 249,015 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 32 shares. Rampart Management Company Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 24,109 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 4,500 shares.