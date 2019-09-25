Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.57 Million; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lowered Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Share Value Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $222.06. About 1.39M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 120,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.86M, down from 128,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 1.53M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,643 were accumulated by Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trustmark Bank Department owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Com reported 33,433 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sageworth Trust reported 4,800 shares. Weatherly Asset LP owns 1,446 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd has 2.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 22,963 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 5,673 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 281,225 shares to 452,318 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Novare Mngmt Ltd Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 30,679 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hsbc Plc reported 266,605 shares. Eastern Comml Bank holds 8,538 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Covey Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,500 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Madison Inv Holdings invested in 0.53% or 147,277 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 11,190 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Whittier has 0.54% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 89,270 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 4,050 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,756 shares. Broad Run Inv Management Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Evergreen Mngmt Llc owns 2,733 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prns owns 1,239 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).