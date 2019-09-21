Amern Intl Group (AIG) Holder Cs Mckee LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $869,200 as Stock Price Rose; Roffman Miller Associates Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.50 Million as Stock Rose

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Amern Intl Group (AIG) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 315,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.79M, down from 331,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Amern Intl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 4.91 million shares traded or 34.23% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 18,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.52M, down from 358,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Llc has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robecosam Ag reported 230,164 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Huber Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.48% or 281,573 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd owns 5.23 million shares for 5.93% of their portfolio. Bangor Bankshares owns 0.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,336 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,673 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loudon Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.64M shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett Incorporated has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 16.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Street reported 313.10 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.39 million shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 21,600 were accumulated by Intact Invest Mngmt.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 26,309 shares to 397,323 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 3,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,872 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 14,748 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pennsylvania Trust Communication holds 15,920 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Lc has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Duncker Streett Co holds 0.01% or 800 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 58,500 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Griffin Asset stated it has 875 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Starr Int, Switzerland-based fund reported 79,265 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Northpointe Lc owns 45,550 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.51% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 4,777 shares. 9,435 are held by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

