Ameritas Investment Partners Upped Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake by $914,736; Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Were Volatile While Enterprise Financial Services Decreased Holding

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 4,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 15,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 11,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $255.15. About 112,071 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,670 shares to 7,709 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Bios (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 12,043 shares. Earnest accumulated 77 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tompkins Fincl has 50 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 710 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc accumulated 187 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,640 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications owns 53 shares. Synovus owns 440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) accumulated 2.45% or 5,000 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,815 shares. Etrade Cap Llc reported 0.03% stake. Walleye Trading Lc reported 235,733 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,160 shares to 6,724 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,314 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 116,537 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 5,258 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 1.1% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 22,161 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial owns 342,052 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 261 shares. D E Shaw And owns 19,800 shares. Nbw Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,634 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 41,421 shares. Washington Capital Management Inc has 0.58% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 322 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 8,800 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ashford Cap Mngmt holds 72,482 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eulav Asset Management reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).