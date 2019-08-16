Ameritas Investment Partners Upped Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Boosted O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding By $360,840

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 24.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 11,402 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 57,326 shares with $6.28 million value, up from 45,924 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $73.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.39 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 1.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 930 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 85,176 shares with $33.07M value, up from 84,246 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $29.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $381.36. About 299,435 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 9,216 shares to 14,366 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 8,440 shares and now owns 6,510 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 23.11% above currents $94.46 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $118 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 287 were accumulated by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 84,970 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 42,826 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 25,777 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 340,593 shares. Capital Mngmt Corporation Va holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 38,390 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.07% or 66,887 shares in its portfolio. Howland Management Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 31,364 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company has 2,594 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 61,092 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fruth Invest owns 12,204 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc accumulated 110,847 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $398 lowest target. $417.40’s average target is 9.45% above currents $381.36 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $400 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.34% or 65,980 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 222,327 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Argent holds 5,221 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 114,208 shares or 0.11% of the stock. London Company Of Virginia has 226,831 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 996,192 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 25,179 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly’s (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 59,467 shares to 103,642 valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 40,764 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was reduced too.