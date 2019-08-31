Ameritas Investment Partners Upped Its Stake in Cree (CREE) as Stock Price Declined; Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $910,971

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,178 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 8,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 14,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 52,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 38,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 1.34M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,524 shares to 18,727 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,314 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banbury Partners Limited Liability reported 230,662 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 80 shares. Eam Investors Limited Company holds 30,574 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 272,518 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 65,962 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 12,881 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 13,039 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 680,005 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 97,082 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Strs Ohio holds 17,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 1.48M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Northern Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 1.61M shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares to 855,792 shares, valued at $26.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,018 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).