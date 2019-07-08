Ameritas Investment Partners Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Decreased as Stock Declined; Francisco Partners Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) by $677,406

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.185. About 8,762 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 2,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 18,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $352.18. About 350,706 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Best Forex Broker for Beginners – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 50 Points; Tyme Technologies Shares Surge – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital Amends and Extends Stockholder Rights Plan – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on IDEX, Worthington Industries, Duke Energy, K2M Group, GAIN Capital, and FleetCor Technologies â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 11,000 shares. Signia Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3.25% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested in 336,380 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Francisco Prns Management LP reported 2.2% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0% or 58,500 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Morgan Stanley reported 2.24 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 14,523 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 21,811 shares. Csat Advisory Lp owns 85,436 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 38,328 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 41,866 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,670 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Revolutionary Boeing 777X Jet Is Running Behind Schedule – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paris Air Show – Day 3: Airbus bounces back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 17,000 shares to 21,927 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 4,352 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited has invested 2.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership invested in 401,210 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Enterprise Fin Svcs Corp invested in 7,709 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 698,339 shares. Harbour Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,010 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Limited Com, California-based fund reported 196,516 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 1.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Washington Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,895 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca reported 10,386 shares. Jnba invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantres Asset Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,000 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company reported 1.37% stake.