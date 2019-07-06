Ameritas Investment Partners Raised Trex Co (TREX) Position by $1.04 Million; Trust Company Of Virginia Has Upped Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Shares Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 345.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,927 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 4,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 968,514 shares traded or 11.52% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,177 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 101,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,028 shares to 9,993 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,575 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.74% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 138,778 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 1.14M shares. Raymond James & accumulated 1.40M shares. Van Den Berg I Incorporated has invested 5.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.19% or 335,169 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 16,458 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc holds 2,655 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 709 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser owns 24,696 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.03% or 14,886 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc stated it has 572,976 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Financial Bank Of The West has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,072 shares.

