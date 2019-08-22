Ameritas Investment Partners Raised Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake; Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Mbt Finl (MBTF) Stake By $441,290

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 329.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 54,600 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 71,152 shares with $2.07 million value, up from 16,552 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $63.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 1.25M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) stake by 10.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 44,129 shares as Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF)’s stock rose 9.22%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 379,871 shares with $3.81 million value, down from 424,000 last quarter. Mbt Finl Corp now has $230.61 million valuation. It closed at $10.01 lastly. It is down 4.18% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 20.45% above currents $28.85 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Roosevelt Invest Gp Inc has 0.09% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 635,286 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 132,721 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Co has 53,782 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Lc owns 26,614 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 74,623 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Company reported 63,241 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ipswich Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Foundation Advsr owns 14,104 shares. Synovus Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,300 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 1.31 million shares. First In owns 1,950 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 8,440 shares to 6,510 valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,158 shares and now owns 355,653 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was reduced too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 7,703 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc owns 12,987 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). James Incorporated stated it has 2,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al has 475,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability holds 14,905 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 2,017 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc, a California-based fund reported 37,698 shares. Yakira Mgmt holds 49,289 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 3,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 850,514 are owned by Vanguard Gru Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 24,629 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 94,840 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) stake by 153,727 shares to 378,727 valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) stake by 48,533 shares and now owns 1.90 million shares. Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) was raised too.