Ameritas Investment Partners Position In Semtech (SMTC) Was Upped; Capital Counsel Has Upped Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Stock Price Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 361.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 19,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 24,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 5,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 249,056 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC); 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 782,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.42 million, up from 773,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $157.28. About 997,210 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 38,068 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 533 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Lpl Ltd holds 11,042 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.01% or 48,987 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 11,750 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Swiss Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 310,230 shares. Miles Cap holds 5,167 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 36,100 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 1.43 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Pennsylvania-based Sei Company has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,074 shares to 610,422 shares, valued at $67.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,138 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Management Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Principal Finance Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 1.02 million shares. 353,498 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. 4.03M are held by Pershing Square Mngmt Limited Partnership. Ims Management holds 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,449 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated owns 200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd reported 11,946 shares stake. Fruth Investment Management invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust has 11,710 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 2,134 were accumulated by Hallmark Capital Mgmt. 600 are held by Paradigm Asset Llc. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.34% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 635,960 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset has 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,521 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 8,320 shares. Farmers State Bank invested in 2,055 shares.

